A teenager in Brazil has reportedly given birth to twins who were fathered by two different men. The super-rare case is now dubbed as a 'one-in-a-million' instance. The woman, who did not wish to be named, gave birth to twins nine months after having sex with two men on the same day. The woman resides in Mineiros, Brazil.

According to reports, the mother took a DNA test with the man who was thought to be their father when the twins were eight months old, however, only one baby came back as a positive match. The woman was stunned by the paternity report. Penis Under USB Attack! 15-Year-Old Boy Gets USB Cable Stuck in His Genitals Trying to Measure It, Undergoes Surgery.

The woman said that she remembered having sex with another man on the very same day and called him to take the paternity test too. To much surprise, the other baby's report came positive match. "I was surprised by the results. I didn't know this could happen and the babies are very similar" news outlet Globo reported quoting the young mom as saying.

Reportedly, both children were born healthy and are now about 16 months old. This phenomenon is extremely rare as only around 20 other cases of the situation occurring have been documented worldwide.

The scientific name for this occurrence is heteropaternal superfecundation. Essentially, it can happen when a woman's body releases a second egg during the same menstrual cycle. It is possible to happen when two eggs from the same mother are fertilised by different men.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2022 02:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).