Lancaster, November 3: In a horrifying incident, a 38-year-old man allegedly thrashed and stabbed two of his young children in Los Angeles County near Southern California sending shockwaves in the community. Prospero Serna has been charged with murder and assault for attacking all his four children in their Lancaster home in a fit of rage, thereby killing two of them. The two children who died have been identified as 7-year-old Ziasia Serna and 3-year-old Najila.

According to ABC-News, in the late hours of Saturday night, October 29, police responded to a call made by the children's mother during the vicious attack. Daniel Vizcarra of the LA County Sheriff’s Department said they could not determine the exact location in the house where the attack happened but all the children were found huddled in one of the bedrooms. He also added that the incident had caused a deep trauma to the family and all those involved. After a violent scuffle, Serna was detained a few blocks away by the police. US: Man Faces Hate Crime Charges in Fatal Beating of Elderly Sikh Man During Road Rage in New York.

LA County District Attorney Gascón described the incident as an act of brutality and said "the heart-wrenching tragedy where two young lives were cut short in the vicious attack has shaken the community to its core. Our hearts ache for the innocent lives lost and those who will have to live the rest of their lives reliving a nightmare". Prospero Guadalupe Serna was charged with two counts of murder; one count of attempted murder; two counts of assault of a child under 8 years of age causing death; and one count of child abuse, said the prosecutors. Samuel Bankman-Fried Found Guilty: US Jury Holds FTX Founder Guilty on All Charges Including Fraud, Conspiracy and Money Laundering.

If Serna is convicted, as charged, he will be sentenced to maximum imprisonment without the chance of parole, in addition to an extra 25 years behind bars. According to reports, both the parents were fighting over their custody.

