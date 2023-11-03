New York, November 3: A school community was incensed when AI-generated pictures of female students in their knickers surfaced among the male students at an academic institution. The incident took place in Westfield High School in an upscale neighborhood 25 miles from Manhattan, New York City, in the United States. At least one student reportedly used an internet programme to generate the images before sending it around the school. Things began to get bizarre after a student on October 16 alerted her mother that the pupils at school were acting strangely.

On October 20, a male student informed a female student that deepfake nudes had been made and sent to others after the emergence of rumors. It's unclear if the employees viewed the pictures. 'Deepfake' Revenge Porn Illegal in Virgina, Sharing Photoshopped Nude Images or Videos Now a Crime.

One 14-year-old girl's mother claimed that a picture of her had been made, compelling the school to contact them. "I am terrified by how this is going to surface and when," she stated in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. While my daughter has a bright future, nobody can promise that this will not negatively affect her socially, intellectually, or professionally, she added.

She claims she has already made a police report and that she no longer wants her daughter to attend the school since there are individuals there who are capable of producing such photos. At least three other parents have also filed police reports, albeit only two of them have seen the pictures, so she is not alone. According to the New York Post, the photos have not been seen by police yet. Deepfake: Bot Turning Women's Photographs Into Nude Pics Created by Cybercriminals, Says Sensity Report.

Which online AI application was used to create the photographs remains a unclear as of now. Meanwhile, reports suggests that over 90% of deepfakes created are pornographic and that eepfakes are getting more and more common these days.

