New Delhi, June 15: Fashion brand Zara is facing an internet backlash after its Head Designer Vanessa Perilman sent a controversial message to Palestinian model Qaher Hashash on a pro-Palestine post. Qaher shared a screenshot message on her Instagram post where she was allegedly targeted by Vanessa for her Muslim faith. Vanessa wrote, 'Maybe if your people were educated then they wouldn't blow up hospitals and schools that Israel helped to pay for in Gaza'.

'I think it's funny that you are a model because, in reality, that is against what the Muslim faith believes in and if you were to come out of the closet in any Muslim country, you would be stoned to death,' she added. US President Joe Biden Congratulates Israel's New PM Naftali Bennett on Phone Call.

Soon after social media users started trending hashtags like #BoycottZara and #ZaraMustApologise condemning brands complicity to racism and Islamophobia. The conversation around this gained exposure on Twitter as users demanded an apology from the brand. As reported By Hindustan Times, Vanesa Perilman has still not been fired by the company. UNSC Urges Cessation of Israel-Palestine Violence, UN Chief Says Israel, Gaza Fighting ‘Utterly Appalling’.

Last month several Palestinian places were targeted by Israeli airstrikes in bombings killing more than 250 people including children. Qader in her post said that the people in the industry know the truth but still won't stop defending Israel. Qader himself had called out for Zara's boycott. The brand is yet to make a statement on this issue.

