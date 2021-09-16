Santiago, Sep 16: Chile will allow foreigners who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter the country starting from October 1, as it has witnessed a decline in the number of new cases, the government said.

"We call on all citizens and foreigners, whether residents or not, to behave responsibly and fully comply with the regulations in force," Xinhua news agency quoted Undersecretary of Crime Prevention Maria Jose Gomez as saying during a press conference here on Wednesday. Global COVID-19 Caseload Tops 226.3 Million, Deaths Surge to More Than 4.65 Million: Johns Hopkins University.

Non-resident foreigners who wish to enter the South American country must present proof of full vaccination; a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival and a vaccine passport; and comply with strict quarantine measures upon arrival, according to the government.

In addition, foreigners will only be able to fly into the international airports in Iquique, Antofagasta and Santiago, or enter via land border crossings.

Only Chileans and foreign residents with a government-issued mobility pass can leave the country, the government said.

According to Tourism Undersecretary Jose Luis Uriarte, "incoming tourism" accounts for about 40 percent of Chile's tourism revenue.

Since the onset of the pandemic early last year, Chile has registered 1,645,233 confirmed Covid cases and 37,261 deaths.

