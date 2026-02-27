Mumbai, February 27: A foreign travel vlogger, Ines Faria, has gone viral after sharing a disturbing video from Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi area, where she was repeatedly followed and harassed by two men who refused to take no for an answer.

Faria, who has been travelling across India for the past two months, posted the clip on Instagram, calling it the first time she faced such behaviour during her stay. In the now-viral video, she is seen walking through a busy public area with a tense smile as a man trails closely beside her, persistently asking for a photo. Agra: Lithuanian Tourist Sexually Harassed at Agra Fort by Haryana Man; Second Incident in Two Weeks.

Foreign Woman Traveller Alleges Harassment in Mumbai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ines Faria | Solo Traveler (@lost.with.ines)

At one point, he can be heard saying, “One selfie please, gori ma’am please,” even after she clearly refused multiple times. The situation escalated as the men continued following her and her companion for over 15 minutes. Feeling cornered and overwhelmed, Faria eventually pushed one of them away and threatened to call the police. ‘I Am Not an Object’: Polish Solo Traveller Kasia Shares Harrowing Experience of Being Followed by Man During Trek in Himachal Pradesh, Video Goes Viral.

“They kept following us, asking for photos even after I said no multiple times. I didn’t feel comfortable, and they were super pushy,” she wrote in the caption.

She further added, “They followed us around for over 15 minutes, and it started to feel really overwhelming. At some point, I had to physically push them away just to create space.”

Despite the incident, Faria made it clear that she did not want this episode to define her overall experience in India. “Most of my experience has been beautiful, kind and welcoming,” she wrote, emphasising that the harassment was not representative of everyone she met.

The video sparked strong reactions online, with many social media users expressing concern and apologising for her ordeal.

One user commented, “I am extremely sorry for what happened to you, kudos for how you handled it.”

Another wrote, “I don’t understand how he thinks her answer will change after asking her the 100th time.”

Several users pointed out that repeated requests, even if framed as harmless, cross the line when a clear “no” is ignored, turning what may seem like a simple selfie request into harassment.

The video continues to circulate widely, reigniting conversations around personal boundaries, women’s safety and respectful behaviour in public spaces.

