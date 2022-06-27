Kabul, June 27: The Chinese Embassy in Kabul is preparing to issue visas to Afghan businessmen, Beijing's envoy to Afghanistan has confirmed. The confirmation came during talks between Wang Yu, the Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan, and the Taliban's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi here, reports Khaama Press.

In a tweet on Sunday, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesman of the Foreign Ministry, said the two sides discussed earthquake relief, political issues, bilateral trade, humanitarian aid and the repatriation of Afghan students to China.

At the meeting, Muttaqi called on the Chinese Ambassador to expedite the process of issuing Chinese visas to Afghan businessmen to which the envoy said that they were getting ready to start the procedure. China Floods: Nation Renews Alert for Severe Weather Threat, Thunderstorms and Rain.

Ambassador Wang also offered his sympathies to the families who were affected by last week's devastating earthquake in Paktika province, saying China's first consignment of humanitarian relief will arrive in Afghanistan on Monday.

According to the envoy, the aid includes tents, blankets, folding beds, and other essential supplies. In response to the devastation caused by the quake, the Chinese government has already pledged an amount of $7.5 million in aid.

