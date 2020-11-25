Bogota, Nov 25: The wife of Colombian President Ivan Duque, Maria Juliana Ruiz, has tested positive for COVID-19, the president's office confirmed.

"Today, November 24, the results of the tests carried out the day before were delivered, and those of the nation's First Lady were positive. At this moment she is asymptomatic and following quarantine protocols established by the Ministry of Health," according to the statement, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Sputnik V is Over 95% Efficient, Claims Russia.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic and periodically, both the President of the Republic, Ivan Duque Marquez, and the First Lady of the nation, Maria Juliana Ruiz, have been tested for COVID-19, given the high level of exposure and interaction that they maintain," said the statement.

In recent weeks, Duque's wife visited the islands of San Andres and Providencia, and the northwest department of Choco, attending to the victims of rainy season floods.

So far, Colombia has registered 1,262,494 cases of COVID-19 and 35,677 deaths from the disease.

