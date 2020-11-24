Moscow, November 24: Russia on Tuesday claimed 95 efficiency of its COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V. Meanwhile, the second interim analysis of the clinical trial of Russian COVID-19 vaccine showed a 91.4 percent efficacy on day 28 after the first dose. Russia said that the vaccine was over 95 percent efficient after 42 days of the first dose.

The Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology said, "Second interim analysis of clinical trial data showed a 91.4% efficacy for the Sputnik V vaccine on day 28 after the first dose; vaccine efficacy is over 95% 42 days after the first dose."

Earlier, in the day, reports also surfaced that Russian would begin mass vaccination against COVID-19 next year. According to Sputnik News, the development was confirmed by Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova. He also said that the vaccination would be voluntary. Russia also claimed that Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 would cost governments much lower than that of Pfizer's and Moderna's.

The official Twitter handle of the world's first registered COVID-19 vaccine said, "Translating pharma lingo: the announced price of Pfizer of $19.50 and Moderna of $25-$37 per dose actually means their price of $39 and $50-$74 per person. Two doses are required per person for the Pfizer, Sputnik V and Moderna vaccines. The price of Sputnik V will be much lower." India Will Give Safe COVID-19 Vaccines to Its Citizens, Says PM Narendra Modi, Asking States to Focus on Vaccine Distribution Strategy.

Russia has registered two vaccines against coronavirus, and the work to develop the third vaccine is underway. Russia became the first country to give regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine in August when Sputnik V was officially registered ahead of a large-scale clinical trial. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry.

