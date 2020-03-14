Coronavirus Count Mounts to 11 in Afghanistan After Fresh Case Reported In Herat

Coronavirus Outbreak . (Photo Credits: AFP)

Kabul, March 14: A new case of coronavirus positive patient was reported in Herat province of north-western Afghanistan which mounted the total number of cases related to the viral infection to 11 on Saturday.

With this, the total number of cases in Herat province has gone up to six.As per the Ministry of Public Health of the country, the other cases were reported from the provinces of Kapisa, Balkh and Samangan, as per Tolo News.President Ashraf Ghani in a message on the National Day said the coronavirus poses a serious threat and required the country take precautionary measures. Coronavirus Outbreak: Pakistan Responds Positively to PM Narendra Modi's Proposal For Video Call of SAARC Leaders to Fight COVID-19.

"The few reported positive cases in the country forces us to pay serious attention to precautionary measures," Ghani said."People's cooperation is important in preventing the spread of the coronavirus," Ghani said, adding "avoiding gatherings, paying attention to hygiene, and other key matters can prevent the spread of the virus".

The deputy governor of Balkh, Mohammad Bashir Tawhidi, said that the Nawroz festival, held annually on March 20, will not be held this year in Balkh as the virus-related cases continue to rise in the land-locked country.