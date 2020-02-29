Coronavirus Outbreak: France Cancels Gatherings of More Than 5,000 to Curb Spread of COVID-19 Virus

Coronavirus outbreak (Photo Credits: PTI)

Paris, February 29: France said Saturday it will cancel all public "gatherings of more than 5,000 people" in closed spaces, as it seeks to curb the spread of coronavirus amid a surge of cases in the country.

The decision followed a special meeting of ministers to discuss the virus, which has infected 73 people in the country, according to Health Minister Olivier Veran. Coronavirus Scare in India: 'Emergency Notification' on Deadly Virus Goes Viral on WhatsApp; It is Fake, Clarifies Government.

A half-marathon race scheduled for Sunday in Paris has been cancelled, along with the final day of an agricultural symposium.