Coronavirus Outbreak in Italy: Death Toll Shoots Up by 133 in a Day

Rome, March 8: Italy's death toll from the new coronavirus shot up by 133 to 366 Sunday while the number of infections rose by a single-day record of 1,492 to hit 7,375.

Italy has recorded the most deaths of any country outside China and the second-most COVID-19 infections in the world.

The majority of the deaths were in the Lombardy region in northern Italy, the civil protection agency said.