Nepal National Cricket Team vs Italy National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and Telecast: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 returns to the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today, Thursday, 12 February, for a critical Group C encounter between Nepal and Italy. For Nepal, the match is a chance to secure their first victory of the tournament after a valiant four-run loss to England. For Italy, it is an opportunity to find their footing following a heavy defeat to Scotland in their debut appearance. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate (NRR).
With both teams desperate for points to keep their Super 8 aspirations alive, this afternoon fixture is expected to be a high-scoring contest on one of India’s fastest outfields.
Where to Watch Nepal vs Italy Live Streaming and Telecast
Broadcasting rights for the 2026 edition are distributed across several major regional partners. Fans can follow the action live on the following platforms:
|Region
|Television Channel
|Digital Streaming
|Nepal
|Kantipur TV
|ICC.tv (Free)
|India
|Star Sports Network
|JioHotstar (App & Web)
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Sky Go / NOW
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket
|Sky Sports App / NOW
|USA & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow by Cricbuzz / ESPN+
|Australia
|—
|Amazon Prime Video
|Rest of World
|Local Partners
|ICC.tv (Select territories)
Nepal vs Italy Free Telecast and Digital Options
Broadcasters have made several provisions to ensure fans of both nations can access the match without significant barriers: ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.
-
In Nepal: National broadcaster Kantipur TV will provide live television coverage. For digital users, the Nepali commentary feed, produced specifically for the 2026 tournament, will be available for free on the ICC.tv app and website.
-
In Italy: Sky Italia will broadcast the match live, continuing its commitment to covering every match featuring the "Azzurri" in their historic first World Cup appearance.
-
In the UK: Following the successful free streaming of England's matches, Sky Sports is offering Match 17 as part of its digital package on the Sky Sports App for existing subscribers.
-
Global Access: In all territories without an exclusive rights holder, the match will be streamed live and free via ICC.tv.
Unlike the evening matches in Mumbai, this afternoon start means the "dew factor" will be non-existent. The Wankhede pitch traditionally offers true bounce, which should suit Nepal's aggressive top order, particularly Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh.
Italy faces a significant challenge following a shoulder injury to captain Wayne Madsen during their opening match. Harry Manenti is expected to lead the side in his absence. Italy will rely heavily on the Manenti brothers and the pace of Ali Hasan to unsettle a Nepal side that nearly chased down 185 against England at this same venue just days ago.
