Italy becomes the second team this T20 World Cup to win a match by 10 wickets. Chasing 124, Justin Mosca and Anthony Mosca absolutely decimated the Nepal bowling unit during their mammoth 124-unbeaten stand. Justin scored 60, while Anthony slammed 62 as both remained unbeaten in conditions, whereas the Nepal batters found it tough to put bat to ball. This is Italy's first win in the T20 World Cup and maiden against Nepal.
This has been one-way traffic, with Italy openers hitting Nepal bowlers all over the park. Justin Mosca and Anthony Mosca are both nearing their respective half-centuries, third and fifth in T20Is.
This is a brilliant start for Italy with Justic Mosca and Anthony Mosca adding 68 runs in the powerplay. The spinners might come into play, thus getting runs against the new ball was crucial for Italy, which both openers have done perfectly. Nepal's bowling has looked pedestrian so far.
This has been a brisk start for Italy, with Anthony Mosca and Justin Mosca playing a blinder of an innings. KC Karan went for 14 runs in his second over, which sees Nepal already on the backfoot given the lack of runs on the board.
Anthony Mosca and Justin Mosca will open the proceedings for Italy and will look to provide the team with a steady start, as batting against the spinners might become an issue as the game progresses. Nepal will hope to not let batters score easily, given that the new ball will help in run-making.
OUT! An excellent fielding effort sees the Nepal national cricket team bundle out for 123. The final over saw two wickets, first Jaspreet Singh got Sandeep Lamichhane, and then Harry Mananti ran Lalit Rajbanshi out. Crishan Kalugamage shone with a three-wicket haul, his second in as many games.
A double-wicket over sees Nepal lose five wickets for nine runs. Crishan Kalugamage finished with three wickets, taking the wicket of Gulshan Jha in his final over. A good fielding from Justin Mosca saw Nandan Yadav get run out. Nepal have failed to gauge the pitch and played without a strategy on a tough pitch.
OUT! JJ Smuts into his third over, and manages to get a wicket off an absolutely poor delivery. Aarif Sheikh went for the pull, but hit it straight down the fielder's throat at deep backward square leg. Rhinos are six down for just 100.
OUT! Second wicket for Ben Manenti in his final overs, as Nepal's hero from the England match, Lokesh Bam fail. Bam went for the big heave over deep mid-wicket but managed to hole out to the fielder's position for that very shot.
OUT! Crishan Kalugamage into the attack, and produces a wicket for Italy. Kalugamage bowled a wrong'un, which Dipendra Airee failed to read, and remained on the backfoot, only to see the ball knock over his stumps for 17 off 18.
Nepal National Cricket Team vs Italy National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 returns to the Wankhede Stadium today, Thursday, 12 February, for Match 17 between Nepal and Italy. This Group C clash is a must-win for both teams as they look to keep their Super 8 qualification hopes alive following opening-round defeats. Nepal vs Italy Live Streaming and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 17.
Nepal enter the contest with high morale despite a narrow four-run loss to England at this same venue. Italy, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back from a heavy 73-run defeat against Scotland and are grappling with a significant injury blow to their captain.
Rohit Paudel’s side won plenty of admirers during their chase against England. The middle-order trio of Dipendra Singh Airee, Rohit Paudel, and Lokesh Bam proved they can compete with world-class bowling. Nepal are expected to field an unchanged XI, relying on their spin trio led by Sandeep Lamichhane to exploit any turn during the afternoon heat.
Italy are facing a leadership crisis after regular captain Wayne Madsen suffered a dislocated shoulder during the Scotland match. In his absence, vice-captain Harry Manenti will lead the side. Italy will look toward veteran JJ Smuts and all-rounder Grant Stewart to provide stability against the passionate Nepalese crowd, which is expected to fill nearly 60% of the stadium capacity today.
The weather in Mumbai is warm and hazy, with temperatures currently at 31°C. Unlike the evening matches at the Wankhede, the dew factor will not be a concern for the team bowling second. History suggests that teams batting first have a slight advantage in afternoon games here, as the pitch can slow down slightly under the sun. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate (NRR).
Italy National Cricket Team Squad
Justin Mosca, Anthony Mosca, JJ Smuts, Harry Manenti, Ben Manenti, Grant Stewart, Gian Meade(w), Crishan Kalugamage, Thomas Draca, Ali Hasan, Wayne Madsen(c), Jaspreet Singh, Marcus Campopiano, Syed Naqvi, Zain Ali.
Nepal National Cricket Team Squad
Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sher Malla, Basir Ahamad, Sundeep Jora, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sompal Kami.