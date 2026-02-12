Nepal National Cricket Team vs Italy National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 returns to the Wankhede Stadium today, Thursday, 12 February, for Match 17 between Nepal and Italy. This Group C clash is a must-win for both teams as they look to keep their Super 8 qualification hopes alive following opening-round defeats. Nepal vs Italy Live Streaming and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 17.

Nepal enter the contest with high morale despite a narrow four-run loss to England at this same venue. Italy, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back from a heavy 73-run defeat against Scotland and are grappling with a significant injury blow to their captain.

Rohit Paudel’s side won plenty of admirers during their chase against England. The middle-order trio of Dipendra Singh Airee, Rohit Paudel, and Lokesh Bam proved they can compete with world-class bowling. Nepal are expected to field an unchanged XI, relying on their spin trio led by Sandeep Lamichhane to exploit any turn during the afternoon heat.

Italy are facing a leadership crisis after regular captain Wayne Madsen suffered a dislocated shoulder during the Scotland match. In his absence, vice-captain Harry Manenti will lead the side. Italy will look toward veteran JJ Smuts and all-rounder Grant Stewart to provide stability against the passionate Nepalese crowd, which is expected to fill nearly 60% of the stadium capacity today.

The weather in Mumbai is warm and hazy, with temperatures currently at 31°C. Unlike the evening matches at the Wankhede, the dew factor will not be a concern for the team bowling second. History suggests that teams batting first have a slight advantage in afternoon games here, as the pitch can slow down slightly under the sun. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate (NRR).

Italy National Cricket Team Squad

Justin Mosca, Anthony Mosca, JJ Smuts, Harry Manenti, Ben Manenti, Grant Stewart, Gian Meade(w), Crishan Kalugamage, Thomas Draca, Ali Hasan, Wayne Madsen(c), Jaspreet Singh, Marcus Campopiano, Syed Naqvi, Zain Ali.

Nepal National Cricket Team Squad

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sher Malla, Basir Ahamad, Sundeep Jora, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sompal Kami.