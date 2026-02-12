Nepal National Cricket Team vs Italy National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: The iconic Wankhede Stadium is currently hosting a pivotal Group C fixture as the Nepal national cricket team faces tournament debutants Italy. For both nations, the stakes are exceptionally high; a win today, 12 February, is essential to keeping their hopes of a Super Eight berth alive following opening-round defeats. Nepal vs Italy Live Streaming and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 17.

Nepal entered the match with significant momentum despite a heartbreaking four-run loss to defending champions England earlier this week. Italy, meanwhile, are looking to regroup after a 73-run defeat to Scotland and the loss of their regular captain to injury. Nepal vs Italy Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 17.

Nepal vs Italy Toss

Italy’s preparations were dealt a severe blow prior to the match with the confirmation that regular skipper Wayne Madsen has been ruled out of the fixture due to a dislocated shoulder sustained during their match against Scotland. In his absence, Harry Manenti has taken over the leadership duties. Subsequently, Italy have won the toss and opted to bowl first. You can check the Nepal National Cricket Team vs Italy National Cricket Team Match Scorecard here.

Nepal vs Italy Playing XI

Nepal Playing XI: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi.

Italy Playing XI: Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, JJ Smuts, Harry Manenti(c), Ben Manenti, Marcus Campopiano, Grant Stewart, Gian Meade(w), Jaspreet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan.

The atmosphere at the stadium is electric, with thousands of passionate Nepali supporters making the trip to Mumbai. The venue has already proven to be a high-scoring ground this tournament, and with short boundaries and a quick outfield.

