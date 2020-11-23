New Delhi, November 23: A vaccine candidate against coronavirus, developed by the Oxford University and pharma giant AstraZeneca, showed an average efficiency of 70 percent in protecting against the virus. In a statement, AstraZeneca said it will seek emergency use authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine ADZ1222 from the World Health Organisation. The vaccine is being manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII). COVID-19 Vaccine Covishield May Get Emergency Use Authorisation From India in December 2020, Says Report.

"One dosing regimen (n=2,741) showed vaccine efficacy of 90% when AZD1222 was given as a half dose, followed by a full dose at least one month apart, and another dosing regimen (n=8,895) showed 62% efficacy when given as two full doses at least one month apart. The combined analysis from both dosing regimens (n=11,636) resulted in an average efficacy of 70%," AstraZeneca stated. The company will soon submit data to authorities around the world. COVID-19 Vaccination Could Begin in Early December in US, Says Official.

"These findings show that we have an effective vaccine that will save many lives. Excitingly, we’ve found that one of our dosing regimens maybe around 90% effective and if this dosing regime is used, more people could be vaccinated with planned vaccine supply. Today’s announcement is only possible thanks to the many volunteers in our trial, and the hard-working and talented team of researchers based around the world," Professor Andrew Pollard, Chief Investigator of the Oxford Vaccine Trial at Oxford, said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Results:

AstraZeneca said no hospitalisations or severe cases of the disease were reported in participants receiving the vaccine. There were a total of 131 COVID-19 cases in the interim analysis. Clinical trials are also being conducted in the US, Japan, Russia, South Africa, Kenya and Latin America with planned trials in other European and Asian countries. In total, the company expects to enrol up to 60,000 participants globally.

