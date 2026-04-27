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Viral SOCIAL & VIRAL Crocodile Slithers Into Zimbabwe Hotel, Shocks Guests by Climbing Kitchen Counter; Video Goes Viral What began as a quiet morning at a hotel near Victoria Falls quickly turned into a jaw-dropping wildlife encounter when a 12-foot Nile crocodile casually wandered into the property, leaving guests and staff stunned. The unexpected visitor entered the A'Zambezi River Lodge on April 24, creating a surreal scene that has since gone viral on social media.

What began as a quiet morning at a hotel near Victoria Falls quickly turned into a jaw-dropping wildlife encounter when a 12-foot Nile crocodile casually wandered into the property, leaving guests and staff stunned. The unexpected visitor entered the A'Zambezi River Lodge on April 24, creating a surreal scene that has since gone viral on social media.

A video shared by the hotel shows the massive reptile strolling into the Amulonga Restaurant and even climbing onto a kitchen counter. Believed to have strayed from the nearby Zambezi River, the crocodile appeared completely unfazed, moving through the premises as if it belonged there.

According to British tourist John Richards, the animal behaved “like a paying guest.” He described how the crocodile roamed around the hotel, attempted to climb over the reception desk, lounged on an armchair, and later made its way to an outdoor area before settling near a water feature. ‘Vaping Squirrel’ Viral Video: Clip Showing Animal With Discarded Vape on London Street Sparks Outrage.

Hotel staff acted swiftly to ensure guest safety and alerted the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority. Wildlife officials soon arrived, safely securing the crocodile using ropes and canvases before relocating it back to the Zambezi River. Thankfully, no injuries or property damage were reported.

Crocodile Crawls Into Zimbabwe Hotel, Climbs Kitchen Countertop

Officials noted that such incidents are not unusual in regions close to natural habitats, as crocodiles often move across land within their territory. The lodge, situated in a wildlife-rich area, is known for such rare but possible encounters, with trained staff prepared to handle them effectively. Bear in Tennessee: Viral Video Shows Police Chasing Animal out of Gatlinburg Garage in the US.

Nile crocodiles are among the most dangerous predators in the wild, known for their powerful bite and stealth hunting abilities. Equipped with highly sensitive receptors, they can detect even the slightest movement in water, making them formidable hunters.

This rare encounter highlights the unpredictable beauty of wildlife near Victoria Falls, where nature can quite literally walk through the front door.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).