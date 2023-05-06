Mumbai, May 6: In a shocking incident of a dog attack that took place in Costa Rica, a two-year-old boy was allegedly mauled to death by the family’s pet dog - a German Shepherd. Reportedly, the horrific incident took place on May 1 morning at San Isidro de El General of the Central American country. Officials said that the incident took place at the boy's family home.

According to a report in Mirror.Co.UK, the German Shepherd who has been named Tayler and is four years old, all of a sudden attacked and latched onto the deceased child's neck after he fell on the top of the canine. The deceased boy has been identified as Dexter Yael. Dog Attack: UK Woman Takes 8 Pet Dogs for Walking, One of Them Attacks and Kills Her.

Alex Guerra, Dexter's father said that he was not at home when the incident took place. Speaking to local media he said, "But from what I understand, my son kind of stumbled on top of the dog and that’s when it attacked him." Alex said that Dexter was his only child. The deceased's father is also raising his wife's two children from her previous relationship as his own.

Guerra also said that the German Shepherd was used to his son. "They’d been together since he was a newborn," he added. Police officials said that the deceased boy succumbed to his injuries at the Dr Fernando Escalante Pradilla hospital. Dexter's mother Yojebeth Guevara also suffered several bites while she was trying to protect her toddler son from Tayler. Boy Crashes Into Sloth While Zip-Lining in Costa Rica, Video Goes Viral.

Besides mauling Dexter and biting his mother, the German Shepherd pet also bit the boy's uncle and two neighbours who tried to pull him away from Dexter. After much chaos, Oscar Rodríguez, a neighbour finally managed to drag Tayler off Dexter. After the incident came to light, a team from the National Animal Health Service visited the home and seized the pet dog. The health service is likely to decide the dog's fate in the coming days.

