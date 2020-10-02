Washington, October 2: United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. The President took to Twitter and announced that he and his wife tested positive for the COVID-19 infection. "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!", Trump tweeted. The news comes during the hectic election campaign, which is likely to take a hit. During the election campaign, Trump has been travelling a lot in particular in the battleground States.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases touching 7,277,352. The death toll in the US has mounted to 2,07,791 so far. On Thursday, Trump has said that he and the first lady Melania are awaiting their coronavirus test results and would quarantine themselves after one of their close aides tested positive for the deadly infection.

Here's the tweet by Donald Trump:

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

The US President had announced about putting himself in quarantine in a tweet late on Thursday night after his close aide Hope Hicks was tested positive with COVID-19. Hicks, is the closest aid of the president to have tested positive with coronavirus. She had travelled with the president on Air Force One early this week. “Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for COVID-19. Terrible! The first lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!”, Trump tweeted.

Globally, the total number of coronavirus cases crossed the 34.2 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 1,021,700, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Over the last few months, several White House staffers have tested positive with COVID-19, including the National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien and Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence''s press secretary.

