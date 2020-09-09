Washington, September 9: United States President Donald Trump has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize 2021. He has been nominated for the 'historic peace agreement' between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Reports inform that Trump was nominated by was nominated by Norwegian MP Christian Tybring-Gjedde. The 57-year old leader, who is is a right-wing member of the Norwegian Parliament, lauded Trump's efforts towards resolving conflicts across the world.

Tybring-Gjedde was quoted by Fox News saying, "For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,’ In his nomination letter, Gjedde said, ‘As it is expected other Middle Eastern countries will follow in the footsteps of the UAE, this agreement could be a game changer that will turn the Middle East into a region of cooperation and prosperity.’ Israel-UAE Peace Agreement: US President Donald Trump to Host Signing Ceremony of Abraham Accord at White House on Sep 15.

Praising Trump over former US President Barack Obama, Gjedde said the people who have received the Peace Prize in recent years have done much less than Donald Trump. a dig at Obama's 2009 Nobel Peace Prize Win, he said Barack Obama did nothing to have received the Peace Prize.

In 2019, Trump had said that ht thinks he would get a Nobel Prize for a lot of things. "I think I’m going to get a Nobel Prize for a lot of things, if they gave it out fairly, which they don’t", he had said. Moreover, Trump has largely criticised Obama winning the Nobel Prize award. In September 2019, Trump had told the UN General Assembly in New York saying, "They gave one to Obama immediately after his ascent to the presidency, and he had no idea why he got it. "You know what, that was the only thing I agreed with him on."

