Donald Trump Unveils Space Force Flag, Says US Working on ‘Super Duper' Missile

Washington DC, May 16: United States President Donald Trump on Friday held an Oval Office ceremony to sign the "2020 Armed Forces Day Proclamation" and present the official flag of the US Space Force, the newest military branch. While unveiling the flag, Trump talked about the planned "super-duper missile", which would travel faster than any other in the world. Donald Trump Establishes Space Force 'SPACECOM' to Defend US From Space Threats.

"I call it the super duper missile and I heard the other night, 17 times faster than what they have right now," the President said in reference to Russia and China's nuclear weapons. "Space is going to be the future, both in terms of defense and offense and so many other things and already what I'm hearing and based on reports, we're now the leader on space," he added. Donald Trump Gets Trolled for New US Space Force Logo That Looks Like Star Trek’s Starfleet Command Logo (View Pic).

Donald Trump Tweet:

Today I was presented with the brand new @SpaceForceDoD flag in the Oval Office. I will take Great Pride in displaying it at the @WhiteHouse! pic.twitter.com/S29tBFYlQY — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 15, 2020

Standing alongside Chief of Space Operations Gen. John Raymond and senior enlisted adviser Chief Master Sgt. Roger Towberman, Donald Trump called the unfurling of the flag a "very special moment." The president then signed the 2020 Armed Forces Day Proclamation.

What Is the United States Space Force?

The United States Space Force (US SF) is a newly proposed military branch that President Trump announced during the National Space Council meeting on June 18, 2018. It has become the sixth armed forces branch- the Navy, Army, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. The Trump administration created the US SF, which has a mission of protecting American interests in space.