Congo, November 18: Democratic Republic of Congo's health minister on Wednesday announced the end of an Ebola outbreak in the west of the country that infected 130 people and killed 55 since the first cases emerged in June 2020.

The outbreak emerged just before Congo declared the end of a separate Ebola epidemic in the east which was the second deadliest on record, killing more than 2,200 people. New Confirmed Case of Ebola in DR Congo Reported After 52 Days, Just Before Epidemic's Expected End.

JUST IN: DR Congo announces end of its Ebola epidemic — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 18, 2020

Today marks the end of the 11th #Ebola outbreak in the #DRC🇨🇩, nearly 6 months after the first cases were reported in #Equateur Province. @WHO & partners supported the tireless efforts led by the government & local communities. 👉🏿https://t.co/cEnAHNvJzn pic.twitter.com/qqJRv3E18a — WHO African Region (@WHOAFRO) November 18, 2020

Congo has suffered 11 Ebola outbreaks since the virus was discovered near the Ebola River in 1976. Its equatorial forests are a natural reservoir for the virus, which causes severe vomiting and diarrhoea and is spread through contact with body fluids.

