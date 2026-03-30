Dubai, March 30: Gold prices (gold rates) in Dubai remained steady on Monday, March 30, reflecting a period of relative calm in the local bullion market. As of the latest updates from the Good Returns website, the retail price for 24-carat gold stands at AED 541.25 per gram. This stability follows a month of notable volatility driven by geopolitical tensions and shifting macroeconomic expectations. Scroll below to see the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate (gold prices) of today, March 30, in AED, USD and INR.

Market Performance and Key Rates

The Dubai gold market, often referred to as the "City of Gold," has maintained consistent pricing over the last 48 hours. The current rate for 22-carat gold - the most popular choice for jewellery - is AED 501.25 per gram. Higher purity 24-carat gold is trading at AED 5,412.50 for 10 grams, while the price for one tola (11.66 grams) is approximately AED 6,311. For international buyers and the expatriate community, these rates translate to roughly USD 147.38 per gram for 24K and USD 136.49 per gram for 22K, based on current exchange valuations.

Dubai Gold Rate Table: March 30, 2026

All prices are based on Good Returns' indicative data and current market exchange rates (1 AED = 0.272 USD / 25.80 INR).

Dubai Gold Rate Today, March 30, 2026

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K 1 Gram 541.25 147.38 13,964 10 Grams 5,412.50 1,473.80 1,39,643 1 Tola 6,310.98 1,718.45 1,62,823 22K 1 Gram 501.25 136.49 12,932 10 Grams 5,012.50 1,364.90 1,29,323 1 Tola 5,844.58 1,591.48 1,50,790 21K 1 Gram 480.50 130.84 12,397 10 Grams 4,805.00 1,308.40 1,23,969 1 Tola 5,602.63 1,525.60 1,44,548 18K 1 Gram 412.00 112.19 10,630 10 Grams 4,120.00 1,121.90 1,06,296 1 Tola 4,803.92 1,308.13 1,23,941

Note: Retail gold rates in jewellery stores may vary slightly due to making charges and local taxes. It is advised to check with local vendors for the most precise transaction prices.

Factors Influencing Gold Prices in Dubai

Industry analysts suggest that the current price levels are being influenced by a combination of a steady US Dollar and cautious investor sentiment. While safe-haven demand remains present due to ongoing regional uncertainties, expectations regarding US Federal Reserve interest rate hikes have kept the yellow metal within a specific trading range. Additionally, local demand in the UAE continues to be supported by tourism and the retail jewellery sector, which often sees increased activity during stable pricing periods.

Earlier in March, gold prices hit significant highs before undergoing a technical correction. On March 3, 24-carat gold reached its monthly peak at AED 641 per gram. Since then, prices have retreated by approximately 15 per cent, finding strong technical support at current levels. Experts believe prices may stay range-bound until there is further clarity on global inflation data and central bank policies.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 10:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).