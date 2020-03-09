Earthquake in US: Strong Quake Of Magnitude 5.6 Jolts Coast of Northern California

Earthquake. (Photo Credits: PTI)

California, March 8: A strong earthquake of magnitude 5.6 on the Richter Scale hit the United States of America on Monday. According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake jolted the coast of Northern California. There were no immediate reports of injury or damage.

On March 6, a quake of magnitude 5.6 jolted the U.S.-Mexico border region in the Mexican state of Baja California. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the tremors hit the state’s northeast, about 30 miles south of Mexicali, and just north of the town Alberto Oviedo Mota.

In January, an earthquake of magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck the region near Jamaica. The quake had jolted people in the Caribbean and as far away as Miami. According to Los Angeles Times, six earthquakes with magnitudes between 5.0 and 6.0 are recorded in the U.S. each year on average.