London, February 22: Schools in England are likely to be reopened from March 8, 2021. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make an announcement in this regard as the country is preparing to lift COVID-19 restrictions gradually. Notably, Scotland and Wales, which are part of the UK, have started the reopening process from February 22.

However, in England, the government is planning to reopen schools for all year groups in two weeks time. Johnson will make an announcement in the House of Commons after consulting his Cabinet at 3:30 pm local time. Apart from reopening schools, people will also be allowed to meet one-on-one to sit down for a coffee or picnic outdoors, reported Bloomberg. COVID-19 Lockdown in UK Extended Till July 17 Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases, Visitors Need To Undergo Quarantine for At Least 10 Days.

The third lockdown was imposed in the UK in January this year. The lockdown will remain in place till July 17, 2021. Adult team sports and socially-distanced sports like golf and tennis would reportedly be allowed from March 29. The UK government set a new July-end vaccination target as Johnson promised that the rollout of jabs against COVID-19 would go “further and faster”, covering every adult in the country. United Kingdom to Impose Mandatory Hotel Quarantine From February 15 to Control Spread of new COVID-19 Variant.

Around 17.2 million people in the UK have received their first dose of a vaccine at one of the 1,500 vaccination sites across the country, and almost 600,000 have received their second dose. The UK lost 120,593 lives to COVID-19, along with over 4 million confirmed cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

