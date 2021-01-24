London, January 24: Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom (UK), the British government has extended the nationwide lockdown till July 17, 2021. According to reports, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said that the government could not consider easing COVID-19 lockdown restrictions with infection rates at their current high levels. The British government has also decided to quarantine travelers from high-risk COVID-19 countries for at least 10 days amid the surge in cases, the Telegraph reported on Sunday. The UK has so far reported a total of 3,627,746 coronavirus cases and 97,518 deaths. England is currently under the third national lockdown since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country. Similar restriction measures are also in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Reports inform that the changes in the earlier regulation governing COVID-19 restrictions in the UK were made as part of a review of the third lockdown earlier this month by Health Secretary Matt Hancock. The Telegraph report further said that the added that the regulation, which applies to England only, was due to expire last week but has now been extended until July 17. On Friday, the UK Prime Minister warned that the new UK variant of COVID-19 may be associated with a higher level of mortality. He warned people that the new COVID-19 variant first identified in Britain may be more deadly than the older virus strain. Dutch Govt to Impose Night Curfew, Flight Ban From UK, South Africa and South America to Curb the Spread of COVID-19.

Under the current COVID-19 restrictions in the UK, almost all people arriving in the country must have a negative coronavirus test for 72 hours before travelling to be allowed entry. Also, all passengers are also required to quarantine for up to 10 days, however, the isolation period can be cut short with a second negative test after five days in England.

