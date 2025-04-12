Northallerton, April 12: In a shocking incident, an NHS nurse injected a record shop owner with a lethal paralytic drug in a twisted attempt at "playing God." Darren Harris, a 58-year-old anesthetist, stabbed 65-year-old Gary Lewis with a syringe containing the powerful muscle-paralyzing drug rocuronium. The attack, which took place outside Betterdaze Records in Northallerton, left Lewis fighting for his life. Harris’s actions, motivated by an unexplained urge to control life and death, resulted in life imprisonment for the nurse.

According to a report by The Mirror, Harris carried out the chilling attack after spending hours inside Lewis’s shop, pretending to be a regular customer. When Lewis turned his back to reach for change, Harris stabbed him in the thigh with the loaded syringe. Rocuronium, the hospital-grade drug used in surgeries, quickly began to paralyze the shopkeeper’s body. Lewis collapsed on the street moments later, unable to speak or move, but he managed to alert bystanders before losing consciousness. England Shocker: Plastic Surgeon Breaks Into Fellow Doctor’s Home, Tries To Kill Him With Knife and Petrol Amid Disciplinary Row in Nottinghamshire; Arrested.

As per the report, Harris, who worked in the operating theatre at James Cook Hospital, showed no remorse during the incident or the trial. CCTV footage captured him sitting calmly in his car just feet away as Lewis lay dying on the pavement. Despite his medical knowledge, he made no attempt to help or reveal what he had injected. His chilling behaviour shocked both the court and the public, as prosecutors described his actions as cold-blooded and calculated. Sheffield Shocker: 15-Year-Old Boy Stabbed to Death at a Catholic School in England, Suspect Teenager Detained.

Lewis, a former police officer, survived only because of the delayed effect of the drug and the swift response of paramedics. During the trial at Leeds Crown Court, he described the terrifying moment he felt his body shutting down and believed he was about to die. Judge Simon Phillips KC sentenced Harris to life imprisonment with a minimum of 15 years, stating that the nurse had acted with murderous intent.

