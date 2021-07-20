Washington, July 20: The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 190.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.09 million and vaccinations soared to over 3.64 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number of vaccine doses administered stood at 190,853,085, 4,095,437 and 3,646,500,394, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 34,129,516 and 609,233, respectively, according to the CSSE. Monkey B Virus: China Reports First Human Infection Death.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 31,144,229 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (19,391,845), France (5,931,923), Russia (5,908,691), Turkey (5,537,386), the UK (5,494,850), Argentina (4,769,142), Colombia (4,655,921), Italy (4,289,528), Spain (4,155,987), Germany (3,753,220) and Iran (3,548,704), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 542,756 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (414,108), Mexico (236,331), Peru (195,243), Russia (146,686), the UK (129,007), Italy (127,874), Colombia (116,753), France (111,678) and Argentina (101,955).

