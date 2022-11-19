Reiterating his stance on "slavery", PTI chief Imran Khan said on Saturday that national decisions should be taken by the nation, adding that the countrys shouldnt become slaves to superpowers, media reports said.

"Pakistan wasn't established for people seeking help from others," he said while addressing the long march via a video link, Geo News reported.

The PTI chief added that his party wants an independent country. He lamented that he has to share India's example time and again, however, adding that although the country was formed along with Pakistan, it (India) has an exemplary foreign policy, the report said.

"US was upset with India for importing oil from Russia but because of India's firm stance in the interest of its people, the matter was resolved," the former premier said, lambasting the incumbent coalition government for burdening the masses by not buying oil from Russia in fear of their "master".

Calling him a player of the undemocratic game, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had said earlier on Saturday that the PTI chairman is out to dispute the constitutional appointment of the Army chief, The News reported.

"Khan wants to controversialise this critical appointment as well as the execution of Constitution through his politics of protest," Zardari told journalists in Islamabad.

"Khan's long march has no democratic agenda behind it."

He also said that only the Prime Minister of Pakistan is authorised to appoint the army chief and "we are going to stand by whoever our premier names as the new Chief of Army Staff".

Zardari advised Khan to first let the Prime Minister decide on the appointment and then descend on the federal capital with his cohorts for a rally.

"The process of the appointment is scheduled to start by next week. He (Khan) should allow to constitutional procedure to take its course. He can march a week after the appointment of the Army chief," Zardari said.