Tehran, November 5: According to state media, an Iranian court sentenced a woman to death for adultery. The woman was a trainer in a gym for women, according to the IRAN newspaper story. The report stated that when the woman's husband discovered her with another man at their house last year, her husband called the police. The article also said that her spouse found out she was seeing other men through the security camera installed at their residence. However, the woman is entitled to appeal against the sentence under Iranian law.

Iranian courts have the authority to condemn someone to death by stoning if they commit adultery, however these sentences can be lowered upon appeal. International pressure is being applied to Iran because of its widespread usage of the death sentence. Iran Sentences Rapper Toomaj Salehi to More Than Six Years in Prison Over Protests, Say Supporters.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that Iran is carrying out executions at "an alarming rate" on Wednesday, November 1. According to him, during the first seven months of this year, at least 419 individuals were executed, a 30% rise over the same time the previous year.

Iran must immediately put an end to all executions, abolish the death penalty, and free all individuals detained without cause, including women and girls, journalists, lawyers, and human rights advocates who were rightfully expressing their opinions and exercising their right to peaceful assembly, association, and freedom of expression, Guterres recently urged the Iranian regime. Atleast 12 Female Actors Banned From Working in Movies in Iran For Violating Hijab Law: Reports.

In addition, he asked the government to uphold the rights to due process and fair trials, protect the right to peaceful assembly, and ensure protest security adheres to international human rights norms and standards.

