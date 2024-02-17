Tehran, February 17: A man shot dead 12 members of his family and injured three others in Iran's Kerman province, country's semi official news agency reported. Iran Man Guns Down 12 Relatives in Shooting Spree: Report

Addressing reporters, Kerman's Police Commander Nasser Farshid said the incident occurred at 4.30 a.m. local time (0100 GMT) in Faryab County, when the 25-year-old armed man opened fire on his two stepbrothers and their family members in two houses, Tasnim news agency reported. Gunmen Kill 9 People in Iran Near Border with Pakistan

The accused committed the crime due to "family differences", Farshid said, adding a manhunt had been launched to arrest him, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Tasnim news. As per Ebrahim Hamidi, head of Kerman's Justice Department, the man used a Kalashnikov rifle for the crime, state media reported.

