A tragic incident unfolded in a remote rural area in southeast Iran on Saturday, where a 30-year-old man shot and killed 12 of his relatives. This incident is reported to be the deadliest shooting in the region in decades. Ebrahim Hamidi, the head of the justice department of the province of Kerman, informed the semiofficial ISNA news agency about the incident. The gunman reportedly opened fire on his father, brother, and other relatives early in the morning in a village due to ongoing family disputes. The assailant, who has not been identified, used a Kalashnikov assault rifle in the attack. US Shooting: Four Killed, One Injured in Market Shooting in Georgia’s Rustavi (Watch Videos).

Deadly Shooting in Iran

