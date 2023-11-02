Abu Dhabi, November 2: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has directed the provision of medical treatment at UAE hospitals for 1,000 Palestinian children accompanied by their families from the Gaza Strip. This comes as part of the UAE's enduring efforts to extend assistance to those in need around the world.

The announcement came in a phone call today between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Mirjana Spoljaric, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). Israel-Hamas War: 15 Israeli Soldiers Killed During Ground Operation in Gaza, Says IDF.

The initiative to host children from the Gaza Strip and provide them with medical treatment prior to their safe return home is an extension of the UAE's continued efforts to offer relief assistance to the Palestinian people, particularly children, in response to the grave humanitarian conditions they are facing. ‘We Were Asked To Kill People’: IDF Releases Video Footage of Interrogation of Hamas Terrorist.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Spoljaric also discussed the importance of enabling the safe, unimpeded, and sustained delivery of relief and medical aid to civilians in Gaza, as well as the need to intensify regional and international efforts to strengthen the humanitarian response to address the needs of those affected by the current crisis.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)