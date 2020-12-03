Rome, December 3: Italy on Thursday announced national travel restrictions for the Christmas holidays to control the spread of COVID-19 during the festive season. The main objective of imposing travel restrictions is to limit the number of gatherings. According to a report published by global news agency AFP, travel restrictions between Italy’s areas will be prohibited from December 21 to January 6. Notably, people are banned from travelling outside their on December 25, 26 and January 1.

“If we let down our guard now, the third wave is just around the corner,” reported the global news agency quoting Health Minister Roberto Speranza as saying in the Parliament. Italy is likely to pass a mandate on Thursday to make 10-day quarantine mandatory for those arriving in Italy from foreign countries from December 20 onwards. Italy Claims to Have Developed COVID-19 Vaccine Which Neutralises Coronavirus in Human Cells: Reports.

The European country also expected to retain the colour-coded risk-based system according to which, coronavirus restrictions are imposed in these regions depending upon the number of cases in each district. In red or orange zones, bar and restaurants will remain closed. A nationwide 10 pm curfew is likely to remain imposed in Italy. Coronavirus in Italy: 101-Year-Old Man, Who Survived World War 2 and Spanish Flu, Recovers from COVID-19 Infection.

Notably, Italy is facing the second wave of coronavirus. COVID-19 cases in Italy have crossed 16 lakh-mark. Over 57,000 people have also succumbed to the deadly virus so far. There are close to 7.5 lakh active cases in the European country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2020 04:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).