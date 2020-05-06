Italy Claims to Have Developed COVID-19 Vaccine Which Neutralises Coronavirus in Human Cells: Reports

Coronavirus Vaccine (Photo Credits: ANI)

Rome, May 6: Italy seems to be ahead in the race to develop a vaccine for the deadly coronavirus, that has claimed over 2,50,000 deaths across the world. According to several media reports, tests were carried out at Rome's Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute for Infectious Diseases after which it was found that the potential vaccine has generated antibodies in mice which can work on human cells too. According to news agency ANSA, a firm called Takis has invented a Coronavirus vaccine in Italy.

Luigi Aurisicchio, CEO of Takis has stated that for the first time the candidate vaccine has neutralised the COVID-19 virus in human cells. A report by News 18 quoted the CEO of the firm saying that this is a first since the race for a COVID-19 vaccine began in the world. Coronavirus Vaccine: Israel Has Isolated Antibody That Can Eliminate COVID-19, Will File Patent Soon, Claims Defence Minister Naftali Bennett.

The report further quoted Aurisicchio saying that after a single vaccination, the mice developed antibodies that can block the virus from infecting human cells. Italian researchers remarked that the results are “encouraging and well beyond expectations.” The CEO added that this is the most advanced stage of testing of a candidate vaccine created in Italy and human trials are expected after this summer. He said Takis, the medication firm, was exploring options with an an American drug company, LineaRx, as well. No Guarantee Coronavirus Vaccine Will be Developed, Says WHO Envoy David Nabarro.

The report further quotes Dr. Emanuele Marra from Takis saying that the vaccines could also adapt to any future mutations of the virus. Marra added saying that till now, the immunity generated by most of our five vaccine candidates has an effect on the virus and better results are expected after the second vaccination.