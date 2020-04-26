Kim Jong Un Absent From North Korea's 88th Army Day Celebrations Amid Speculation of His Deteriorating Health

North Korea Leader Kim Jong Un (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Pyongyang, April 25: Amid reports of Kim Jon Un’s deteriorating health, the North Korea’s dictator remained absent from from 88th "Army Day" celebrations on Saturday. It was the second major event of North Korea which was missed by Kim. He also missed an April 15 commemoration of the 108th birthday of his grandfather, North Korea founder Kim Il Sung. He has never skipped his trip to the mausoleum since taking office in late 2011. Who is Kim Yo-Jong? All You Need to Know About Kim Jong Un's Sister Who May Take Reins of North Korea.

Social media and the internet are flooded with various reports about Kim’s health condition. However, North Korea has not made any official statement regarding its premiere’s health. Earlier this week, the US media had reported that the North Korean leader was gravely ill following heart surgery. A CNN report, citing a US official, had said that Washington was looking into intelligence that Kim was in "grave danger" after a surgery. Is Kim Jong Un Dead or Alive? Here's What Reports Say About Health Condition of North Korea's Supreme Leader.

However, South Korea downplayed the report, saying that it had seen any unusual with regard to Kim's health. According to Japanese media, Kim Jong Un is in a "vegetative state". They said his health could be more serious than initially believed. As per Chinese media reports, Beijing had dispatched a team to North Korea to advise on Kim's health.

Meanwhile, A train likely belonging to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been parked at his compound on the country's east coast since last week, satellite imagery showed The satellite photos released by 38 North, a website specialising in North Korea studies, don't say anything about Kim's potential health problems, and they echo South Korean government intelligence that Kim is staying outside of the capital, Pyongyang.

North Korean media outlets have been silent on Kim Jong Un's whereabouts amid persisting speculation over his health. Kim Jong Un is the third generation of his family to rule North Korea. He made his last public appearance on April 11. The next day reports surfaced that Kim had undergone heart surgery.