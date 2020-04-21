Kim Jong Un 'Brain Dead' or Infected With 'Coronavirus'? Here is What New Reports Say About North Korean Leader's Health

File image of North Korea Dictator Kim Jong-un | Image Courtesy: Facebook

Seoul, April 21: Hours after reports that claimed Kim Jong-un's health is "in grave danger” after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure, a US reporter made another new claim of him being infected with coronavirus. However, according to a BBC report, officials in South Korea have said that all the above reports speculating on Kim Jong-un deteriorating health are not true. The presidential office in Seoul has said there have been no particular signs from the North to indicate the 36-year-old is "gravely ill".

Kim recently missed the celebration of his grandfather's birthday on April 15, which gave rise to more speculations about his well-being. He reportedly underwent a "cardiovascular surgical procedure” earlier this month. An NBC News reporter had tweeted that Kim is brain dead following cardiac surgery and had slipped into a coma. She, however, later deleted the tweet and said that she is waiting for confirmation about the North Korean leader's health. Kim Jong Un ‘In Danger’ After Surgery: Donald Trump Administration Looking for Potential Successor if North Korean Leader Dies or Is Already Dead, Says Report.

Similarly, correspondent Jack Posobiec tweeted saying that the North Korean leader has contracted coronavirus infection from a Chinese doctor. His tweet said, “The Chinese doctor had come to North Korea to help with Kim Jong-un’s heart valve surgery. He appears to be in stable condition for now."

Here's what Jack Posobiec tweeted:

BREAKING: Multiple US officials tell @OANN that Kim Jong Un caught COVID19 from a Chinese doctor flown in to help with his heart valve surgery. He appears to be in stable condition for now. — Jack Posobiec, IWO (@JackPosobiec) April 21, 2020

Soon after reports were being widely circulated about Kim's deteriorating health, a Bloomberg reporter from White House said Donald Trump administration has started looking for potential successor if the North Korean leader dies or is already dead.

Taking to Twitter, the reporter said, "Trump admin received information that Kim Jong Un had heart surgery last week and if he's alive, his health is poor, I'm told. KJU hasn't been seen at key events in recent days. It's unclear to US officials if he's dead or alive".