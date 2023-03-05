London, March 5: King Charles III has invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the Coronation in May after months of speculations. However, reports have said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are yet to confirm if they will attend the historic event. Prince Harry confirmed that he has received an email in this regard from his father.

This comes days after Charles kicked his son and daughter-in-law out of their British home, Frogmore Cottage, reported Mirror.

There has been much debate in recent months about whether King Charles III would invite his youngest son to his coronation.

The relationship between the Sussexes and the rest of the Royal Family has become strained in recent years, with both Harry and Meghan publicly criticising the Royals.

As well as hitting out at the institution, Harry revealed intimate, personal conversations involving himself and other members of this family his memoir Spare, which was released earlier this year.

The Royal Family hasn’t commented on any of the claims, but the King is said to have been ‘hit hard’ by the allegations.

Reports suggest he believes Harry has ‘crossed a line’, which led him to evict his son and his wife from their UK home.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the King will offer the Sussexes the chance to use Prince Andrew's Buckingham Palace apartment as an olive branch to tempt them into returning to the UK for visits.

