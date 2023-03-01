King Charles will be seated on this oak chair for his coronation ceremony set to take place in May. The Coronation Chair, believed to be around 700 years old, was also used in the coronation of King Henry VIII, Queen Victoria, and Elizabeth II. The historic Coronation Chair is getting a makeover ahead of this year's ceremony for King Charles. King Charles III Coronation: Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Attend British Monarch's Crowning Ceremony?

King Charles III Coronation:

King Charles will be seated on this oak chair for his coronation ceremony in May. The Coronation Chair, believed to be around 700 years old, was also used in the coronation of King Henry VIII, Queen Victoria and Elizabeth II

