Los Angeles, January 15: Millions of people across Southern California faced new wildfire warnings on Tuesday, and tens of thousands saw their power shut off as strong winds blew across the parched landscape around Los Angeles where two massive blazes have been burning for a week. Santa Ana winds that began gusting over the mountains before sunrise were forecast to continue with enough force to carry fire-sparking embers for miles and stoke new outbreaks across a region where at least 24 people have already been killed. "Life threatening and destructive and widespread winds are already here," LA city Fire Chief Kristin Crowley told a news conference.

Much of Southern California was under an elevated fire risk, with crews on high alert across a 482-kilometre stretch from San Diego to far north of Los Angeles. Facing the greatest risk were inland areas north of LA, including densely populated Thousand Oaks, Northridge and Simi Valley, home to more than 3,00,000 people, forecasters said. Nearly 90,000 households lost electricity as utilities shut off power to prevent their lines from sparking new blazes. Los Angeles Wildfires: Beyoncé Postpones Major Announcement Set for January 14 Amid Ongoing Crisis.

Weary and anxious residents were told to be ready to flee at a moment's notice. They remained vigilant, keeping an eye on the skies and on each other. Police announced roughly 50 arrests, for looting, flying drones in fire zones, violating curfew and other crimes. Of those, three people were arrested on suspicion of arson after being seen setting small fires that were immediately extinguished, LA Police Chief Jim McDonnell said. One was using a barbecue lighter, another ignited brush, and a third tried to light up a trash can, he said. All were far outside the disaster zones. Authorities haven't determined a cause for any of the major fires.

The biggest worry remained the threat from intense winds predicted to reach nearly hurricane force in some areas. Now backed by firefighters from other states, Canada and Mexico, crews were deployed to attack flareups or new blazes. The firefighting force was much bigger than a week ago, when the first wave of fires began destroying thousands of homes in what could become the nation's costliest fire disaster. Kaylin Johnson and her family planned to spend the night at their home, one of the few left standing in her neighbourhood in Altadena, near Pasadena. They planned to keep watch to ward off looting and to hose down the house and her neighbours' properties to prevent flareups. California Wildfires: Death Toll Rises to 11 in Devastating Wildfire Crisis in Los Angeles.

Tuesday's forecast included a rare warning -- the winds, combined with severely dry conditions, have created a "particularly dangerous situation", meaning that any new fire could explode in size. Gusts will pick up strength in the evening and into Wednesday before decreasing, and red-flag warnings now up from Central California to the Mexican border will remain through most of Wednesday, weather service meteorologist Ariel Cohen said. Residents gathered up their pets and family photos in case they had to make a hasty escape. Tabitha Trosen said she was "teetering" on the edge, constantly fearing her neighbourhood could be next.

Planes doused homes and hillsides with bright pink fire-retardant chemicals, while crews and fire engines deployed to particularly vulnerable spots with dry brush. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and other officials who were criticised over their initial response expressed confidence that the region is ready to face the new threat. The mayor said she was able to fly over the disaster areas, which she described as resembling the aftermath of a "dry hurricane".

Winds this time were not expected to reach the same fierce speeds seen last week but could ground firefighting aircraft, LA County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said. He warned that if winds reach 112 kilometres per hour, "it's going to be very difficult to contain that fire". He urged people experiencing homelessness to avoid starting fires to keep warm and said they should seek shelter. With almost no rain in more than eight months, the brush-filled region has had more than a dozen wildfires this year, mostly in the greater Los Angeles area. Firefighters have been jumping on small fires that pop up. One such blaze, in a dry riverbed near Oxnard Monday night, was quickly smothered. "We've got helicopters ready to go, to drop water on any new fires," said Andrew Dowd, a spokesperson for the Ventura County Fire Department.

The four biggest fires around the nation's second-biggest city have scorched more than 163 square kilometres, roughly three times the size of Manhattan. Of these, the Eaton Fire near Pasadena was roughly one-third contained, while the largest blaze in Pacific Palisades on the coast was far less contained. The death toll is likely to rise, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said. At least two dozen people remained missing, he said on Tuesday. Some people earlier reported as missing have been found. Just under 90,000 residents in Los Angeles County remained under evacuation orders, half the number from last week. Hollywood's awards season has been put on hiatus because of the crisis. The Oscar nominations have been delayed twice, and some organisations have postponed their awards shows and announcements without rescheduling.