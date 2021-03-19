Mexico City, March 19: At least 13 top officials were killed after a police vehicle was ambushed in Mexico, according to authorities.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon in Coatepec Harinas town in the state of Mexico, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the state's Security Secretary Rodrigo Martinez-Celis, members of the local police and the prosecutor's office were ambushed while patrolling.

Eight police officers and five prosecutors were killed in the attack, the official confirmed, blaming the ambush on organised crime.

"This attack is an affront to the Mexican government. We will respond with full force to uphold the law," he added.

