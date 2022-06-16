Los Angeles, June 16: Monkeypox cases in the US continued to climb, reaching 72, according to the latest data of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The cases had been found in 18 states, with California and New York reporting 15 cases each, the most number among US states, Xinhua news agency reported. WHO Recommends Smallpox Vaccine As Monkeypox Cases Rise, Says Mass Vaccination Not Needed

The World Health Organization has reported hundreds of cases of suspected monkeypox and orthopoxvirus globally.

The CDC is urging healthcare providers across the country to be alert for patients who have rash illnesses consistent with monkeypox, regardless of whether they have travel experience or specific risk factors for monkeypox.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2022 09:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).