Rome, August 12: A 52-year-old man died and nine others have been hospitalised following a suspected botulism outbreak linked to broccoli and sausage sandwiches sold by a street food vendor in Diamante, a coastal town in southern Italy’s Calabria region. The incident occurred on Thursday, August 8, as the deceased man, identified as artist and musician Luigi Di Sarno, and his family were returning from vacation.

The victims, including two teenagers and several of Di Sarno’s family members, fell ill after consuming the sandwiches from a food truck parked on the seafront, The Mirror reported. Di Sarno collapsed while driving on a highway near Lagonegro in Potenza, forcing his vehicle to stop in Basilicata. Despite emergency response, he died before reaching the hospital. What Is Norovirus? Know All About Contagious Virus That Reportedly Has Passengers ‘Dropping Like Flies’ on P&O Cruise Ship.

Man Dies, 9 Hospitalised After Eating Contaminated Broccoli Sandwich

The remaining nine victims were rushed to Annunziata Hospital in Cosenza, where two are reportedly in serious condition. Authorities have since issued a nationwide recall of broccoli preserved in oil, believed to be the source of contamination.

What is Botulism?

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), botulism is a rare but potentially fatal illness caused by botulinum toxin, a neurotoxin produced by Clostridium botulinum bacteria. It attacks the nervous system, leading to difficulty breathing, muscle paralysis, blurred vision, and in severe cases, death. The CDC notes that foodborne botulism typically arises from improperly preserved, canned, or fermented foods, though contaminated commercial products have also been implicated in rare outbreaks. Sickle Cell Anaemia in India: Over 6 Crore Screened, 2.16 Lakh Identified As Diseased, Health Minister JP Nadda Tells Parliament.

Italy’s Ministry of Health coordinated the emergency delivery of botulism antitoxin from the Military Pharmacy in Taranto and San Camillo Hospital in Rome, as the antidote is not routinely stocked in regional hospitals. The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Paola has launched an official investigation, while the Calabria Region’s Department of Health has activated emergency protocols.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2025 02:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).