No tsunami warning was issued following the strong earthquake that hit Myanmar on Friday, March 28. According to the USGS, the earthquake registered a magnitude of 7.7 on the Richter scale, with its epicenter located near Myanmar's Mandalay at a depth of 10 kilometers. The tremors were felt across Southeast Asia, including Thailand, Vietnam, and India. In Bangkok, the impact was particularly strong, with hundreds of people rushing out of buildings as the tremors shook the Thai capital. Visuals shared on social media showed an under-construction skyscraper collapsing in Bangkok. While there were no tsunami threats or immediate reports of fatalities, minor damage was observed in some areas. Earthquake in Bangkok: Under-Construction Skyscraper Collapses As Massive Quake Jolts Thailand Capital; Terrifying Videos Surface.

