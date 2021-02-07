Naypyitaw, February 7: Internet access was partially restored in Myanmar on Sunday. The development came days after the military coup in the country. The internet was partially restored as a nationwide web, and social media blockade failed to curb public outrage against the coup and the arrest of the elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Myanmar Coup Viral Video: Woman Performs Aerobics While Convoy of Black SUVs Lay Siege Around the Parliament Complex.

Netblocks, the internet monitoring service, in a tweet said, "Partial restoration of internet connectivity confirmed in #Myanmar from 2 PM local time on multiple providers following information blackout." On Saturday, Myanmar blocked access to micro-blogging platform Twitter and photo-sharing app Instagram. These social media platforms were blocked in the country two days after a similar was taken against Facebook.

Tweet by AFP:

The Ministry's directive asked the operators to temporarily suspend the access of Twitter and Instagram under Section 77 of the country's Telecommunications Law, mentioning that the move is made in the name of public interest and stability. Myanmar Coup: Aide of Aung San Suu Kyi Arrested, Joe Biden Demands Myanmar Military 'Relinquish Power', Check Latest Developments.

The military in Myanmar seized control of the country on Monday over the disputed results of the November 8, 2020, parliamentary polls in which the former ruling party, National League for Democracy (NLD), obtained more than 80 per cent of the seats and increased its parliamentary majority.

Before the coup, the military detained former State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, former President U Win Myint, along with other senior NLD officials. The military had declared a year-long emergency in the country.

