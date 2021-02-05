Yangoon, February 5: In the latest development to the Myanmar coup, Key aide of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi was arrested on Friday. This happened days after a coup that sparked nationwide outrage. The arrest follows that of Suu Kyi and Myanmar President Win Myint who were detained on Monday as the military seized the levers of government. The coup granted army chief Min Aung Hlaing control of the country.

Biden earlier this week threatened new sanctions on Myanmar after its military staged a coup and arrested the civilian leaders of its government, including Aung San Suu Kyi. Days after the coup by Myanmar military, the police on Wednesday charged San Suu Kyi for "illegally" importing at least 10 walkie-talkies. Facebook Temporarily Blocked in Myanmar, Days After Military Leaders Seized Power in Coup.

Here are some of the latest development:

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden demanded Myanmar military 'relinquish power'.

The United Nations Security Council on Thursday expressed deep concern over the military coup in Myanmar and called for the immediate release of Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other leaders who were arbitrarily detained.

Myanmar's military launched the coup on Monday morning after days of escalating tensions between the government and the military in the aftermath of last November's general elections.

