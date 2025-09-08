Kathmandu, September 8: At least eight people have lost their lives as the Gen Z-led demonstrations against alleged corruption and the government's decision to ban social media escalated into violent clashes in Nepal's capital Kathmandu on Monday, local media reported. Hundreds of demonstrators gathered at Maitighar in the city to vent their anger over the ban, which has triggered widespread outrage among young Nepalis.

The protests, however, spiralled out of control after demonstrators broke into restricted zones and stormed the Federal Parliament premises in New Baneshwor. Authorities swiftly imposed a curfew across key areas and deployed the Nepali Army to contain the unrest. Security forces resorted to tear gas, water cannons, rubber bullets, and even aerial firing in a desperate bid to disperse the crowds. Despite the crackdown, protesters continued to clash fiercely with security personnel. Gen Z Protest Over Social Media Ban in Nepal: Thousands Protest in Kathmandu After Government Blocks Major Social Media Platforms, PM K P Sharma Oli Defends Decision (Watch Videos).

Gen Z Protest Against Corruption, Social Media Ban in Nepal

#WATCH | Nepal: Thousands of people protest in Kathmandu against the ban on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other social media sites, leading to clashes between police and protesters. pic.twitter.com/klrP1HRJQd — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2025

Nepal Parliament Gate Vandalised During Gen Z Protest in Kathmandu

#WATCH | Nepal | Protestors vandalise the Parliament gate as the protest turned violent in Kathmandu, as people staged a massive protest against the ban on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other social media sites, leading to clashes between police and protesters pic.twitter.com/dkh9Mg7BGc — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2025

Preliminary reports suggest that five of the deceased died while undergoing treatment at the Trauma Centre, two succumbed at Civil Hospital, and one passed away at Kathmandu Medical College, Sinamangal. Some of the victims have been identified, others are yet to be confirmed, reports leading Nepalese daily, The Himalayan Times.

The scale of the violence also left hundreds injured, including protesters, journalists, and security personnel, many of whom are being treated in hospitals across Kathmandu. Several remain in critical condition. Officials described the situation in Baneshwor as "highly tense," claiming that protesters had pelted stones at police and forced their way into the Parliament compound before eventually being driven out. Nepal Social Media Ban: Government Bans Social Media Platforms Including Facebook, Instagram, X for Operating Without Registration.

The government announced that the curfew would remain in effect until 10 p.m., covering areas from Baneshwor Chowk to Bijuli Bazaar bridge in the west, Tinkune Chowk in the east, Ratna Rajya School in the north, and Shankhamul bridge in the south. Reacting to the incident, Nepalese Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli said that his administration is not against platforms but against "lawlessness, arrogance and belittling the country."

"I hear of a planned 'Gen Z rebellion.' We are not against platforms or social networks -- but we are against lawlessness, arrogance, and belittling our country. For a year, we told social networks: register under Nepal's law, pay taxes, be accountable," Oli said, adding that the companies refused to comply with the rules.

On August 25, the Nepal Cabinet decided that all social media operators must register within seven days under the Directive on Regulating the Use of Social Media, 2023, and the deadline expired on September 3, the country's leading daily, The Kathmandu Post, reported. On September 4, the Nepal government blocked all unregistered social media platforms after they did not contact the ministry by the deadline.

After the directive, the Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA) shared the names of 26 platforms that would be shut down, including Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, YouTube, WhatsApp, X, LinkedIn, Snapchat, Reddit, Discord, Pinterest, Signal, Threads, WeChat, Quora, Tumblr, Clubhouse, Mastodon, Rumble, VK, Line, IMO, Zalo, Soul and Hamro Patro.

