New York, January 11: New York will open mass vaccination sites as coronavirus continues to batter the United States. Till Sunday, over 200,000 people had been vaccinated against COVID-19. Apart from health workers, people above 75 years of age will also receive coronavirus vaccine. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed the development on Friday. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Single-Dose Coronavirus Vaccine Triggers Antibody Response, Says Study.

On January 8, Cuomo also signed an executive order expanding the eligible pool of trainees who can administer COVID-19 vaccines at distribution sites to include licensed practical nurses, pharmacists, midwives, dentists, podiatrists, emergency medical technicians and certain eligible students. According to a report published by Reuters, more than 524,000 doses have been delivered to New York. COVID-19 Vaccination in US: Over 2.1 Million Individuals Receive First Dose of Coronavirus Vaccine.

Till Sunday, New York had reported more than 1.12 million coronavirus cases, while 39,041 people succumbed to the deadly virus. Meanwhile, The New York State Department of Health (DoH) on Sunday had confirmed three additional cases of the variant of COVID-19 found in the United Kingdom. Till now, nine cases of the new coronavirus variant have been detected in the United States.

COVID-19 vaccination in the US began in December last year. The US is the worst affected-country due to COVID-19 in the world. Till now, over 22,917,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, while more than 380,000 people have succumbed to the virus so far.

