North Korea, December 7: Three minor children have been publicly shot dead in North Korea and two of these children were accused of violating Kim Jong Un's film order. Viewing and distributing K-dramas is in conflict with the country’s law. Three children have been shot dead in North Korea, including a teenager accused of killing his stepmother, while two boys were accused of watching and selling South Korean films. The teenagers who were shot dead are estimated to be around 16 to 17 years old.

According to a report in Mirror, the incident took place in October, but information about their killings only emerged last week. The authorities put the teen-aged students in front of the public, sentenced them to death, and immediately shot them, according to the report. Kim Jong-un Makes First Public Appearance With Daughter, North Korea Shares Photos of Duo Attending Test-Firing of Missile

The government said that the crimes committed by the two boys were "evil", hence the horrified residents were made to watch the execution. North Korea's Military Says Missile Tests Were Practice to 'Mercilessly' Attack South Korea and US

The residents of Hyesan were told that those who watch or distribute South Korean movies and dramas, and those who disrupt social order by murdering other people, will not be forgiven and will be sentenced to the maximum penalty, death.

Furthermore, foreign media is completely banned in North Korea and the locals were also allegedly warned about watching or listening to movies and music, particularly from South Korea which the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un views as the biggest enemy.

North Korea had last year reportedly banned its citizens from laughing, shopping or drinking after announcements were made of an 11-day mourning to mark the death anniversary of Kim Jong Un's father Kim Jong Il.

