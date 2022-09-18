Munich, September 18: Germany's Oktoberfest, the largest folk festival in the country, started in Munich, Bavaria, after a two-year Covid-induced break.

Covering an area of 34.5 hectare, the festival is expected to receive millions of visitors from all over the world with special Oktoberfest beers and hearty specialties like fried sausages and pork knuckles.

Watch Video:

Oktoberfest is back. Good, because we missed drinking beer at 9 a.m. 🥴 pic.twitter.com/2ANNmoy5gh — DW News (@dwnews) September 17, 2022

At Saturday noon, the Mayor of Munich, Dieter Reiter tapped the first Oktoberfest beer barrel, marking the opening of the Munich Oktoberfest, which will last until October 3, Xinhua news agency reported. Turning Coronavirus Page, Oktoberfest Kicks off After Two-year Hiatus.

The first Oktoberfest took place in 1810. There have only been 26 cancellations in its long history, mostly due to wars and pandemics.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 18, 2022 08:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).